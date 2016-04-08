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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Fonko
6.7
Fonko
, 2016
Fonko
Sweden / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Nneka Egbuna
Self
Sister Fa
Self
Neo Muyanga
Self
Wanlov The Kubulor
Self
Tony Amado
Self
Neneh Cherry
Self - Host
Daara J. Family
Self
Femi Kuti
Self
Seun Kuti
Self
Youssou N'Dour
Self
Deborah Owusu-Bonsu
Self
Director
Göran Olsson
,
Lamin Daniel Jadama
,
Lars Lovén
Writer
Lamin Daniel Jadama
,
Lars Lovén
,
Göran Olsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
8 April 2016
Release date
8 April 2016
Sweden
Budget
2,700,000 SEK
Production
First Hand Films, Story, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Fonko, Fonko. Muzyka Afryki
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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