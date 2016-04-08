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Poster of Fonko
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Fonko
6.7

Fonko

, 2016
Fonko
Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fonko
6.7

Cast

Nneka Egbuna
Self
Sister Fa
Self
Neo Muyanga
Self
Wanlov The Kubulor
Self
Tony Amado
Self
Neneh Cherry
Self - Host
Daara J. Family
Self
Femi Kuti
Self
Seun Kuti
Self
Youssou N'Dour
Self
Deborah Owusu-Bonsu
Self
Director Göran Olsson, Lamin Daniel Jadama, Lars Lovén
Writer Lamin Daniel Jadama, Lars Lovén, Göran Olsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 8 April 2016
Release date
8 April 2016 Sweden
Budget 2,700,000 SEK
Production First Hand Films, Story, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Fonko, Fonko. Muzyka Afryki

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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