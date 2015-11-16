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7.6
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When the Earth Seems to Be Light
7.6
When the Earth Seems to Be Light
, 2015
When the Earth Seems to Be Light
Germany, Georgia / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
Impressions from the lives of young skaters, artists and musicians in the Republic of Georgia, creating their own open spaces.
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Cast
Sandro Sulakauri
Sandro Sulakauri
Director
Tamuna Karumidze
,
Salome Machaidze
,
David Meskhi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / Georgia
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
16 November 2015
Release date
16 November 2015
Netherlands
Also known as
When the Earth Seems to Be Light, Ha nem köt a föld
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
15
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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