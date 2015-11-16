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Poster of When the Earth Seems to Be Light
7.6
Kinoafisha Films When the Earth Seems to Be Light
7.6

When the Earth Seems to Be Light

, 2015
When the Earth Seems to Be Light
Germany, Georgia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of When the Earth Seems to Be Light
7.6

Synopsis

Impressions from the lives of young skaters, artists and musicians in the Republic of Georgia, creating their own open spaces.

Cast

Sandro Sulakauri
Sandro Sulakauri
Director Tamuna Karumidze, Salome Machaidze, David Meskhi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 16 November 2015
Release date
16 November 2015 Netherlands
Also known as
When the Earth Seems to Be Light, Ha nem köt a föld

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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