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Poster of Warriors
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Warriors
7.1

Warriors

, 2015
Warriors
Great Britain, Kenya / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Warriors
7.1

Cast

Sonyanga Ole Ngais
Director Barney Douglas
Writer Barney Douglas
Composer Barney Douglas, Ali Gavan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Kenya
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 13 November 2015
Release date
13 November 2015 Great Britain
Also known as
Warriors, Masaienes cricket-krigere

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Warriors
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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