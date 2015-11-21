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Poster of A Walnut Tree
7.7
Kinoafisha Films A Walnut Tree
7.7

A Walnut Tree

, 2015
A Walnut Tree
Pakistan / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Walnut Tree
7.7

Synopsis

An old man reminisces about a distant homeland. He wants to return.
Director Ammar Aziz
Composer Rakae Jamil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Pakistan
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 21 November 2015
Release date
21 November 2015 Netherlands
Also known as
A Walnut Tree

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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