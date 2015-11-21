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7.7
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A Walnut Tree
7.7
A Walnut Tree
, 2015
A Walnut Tree
Pakistan / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
An old man reminisces about a distant homeland. He wants to return.
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Director
Ammar Aziz
Composer
Rakae Jamil
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Pakistan
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
21 November 2015
Release date
21 November 2015
Netherlands
Also known as
A Walnut Tree
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
Showtimes
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