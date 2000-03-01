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Poster of The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz
6.9

The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz

, 2000
The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz
Great Britain, Germany / Drama, Fantasy, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz
6.9

Cast

Tom Fisher
Tom Fisher
Ian McNeice
Ian McNeice
Tony Maudsley
Will Keen
Andrew Melville
Matthew Causton
Director Ben Hopkins
Writer Thomas Browne, Rob Cheek, Ben Hopkins
Composer Dominik Scherrer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 1 March 2000
Release date
1 March 2000 Russia 12+
1 March 2000 Kazakhstan
1 March 2000 USA
1 March 2000 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $8,488
Production G2 Films, Geißendörfer Film- und Fernsehproduktion (GFF), Strawberry Vale Films
Also known as
The Nine Lives of Tomas Katz, Die neun Leben des Tomas Katz, Dziewięć żywotów Tomasza Katza, Les 9 vies de Tomas Katz, Thomas Katz kilenc élete, Девять жизней Томаса Катца

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[After establishing that the children in general are at fault for the state of the nation]
Ivul Gurk Well, well, we could, ah, talk forever - is there a solution?
Tomas Katz Yes! I have it here. It's a tuning fork. I acquired it through the Sunday Times recent innovation feature.
Ivul Gurk Tuning Fork of Annihilation: Broadcast a melodious hum of this durable stainless steel tuning fork across the airwaves and cause the destruction of all domestic televisions and the death of all children who hear it. Wow, what will they think of, next?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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