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MULT v kino. Vypusk # 28
5.9
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 28
, 2016
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 28
Russia / Children's, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Similar
5.9
Director
Andrey Bakhurin
,
Yelena Chernova
,
Evgeny Golovin
,
Aleksey Mironov
,
Aleksey Mironov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
42 minutes
Production year
2016
Also known as
MULT v kino. Vypusk # 28, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 28
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Cartoon rating
5.9
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10
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