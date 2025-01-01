Phillip Winter
Listen. You have to guess what this is.
[makes sound of horse running]
Beta
A horse! He's afraid!
Zé
Yeah, horse!
Vera
That's it!
Sofia
He's running very fast! He's galloping!
Phillip Winter
Right. And who is always on a horse?
Zé
A cowboy.
Phillip Winter
Right. And now...
[makes sound of lighting a match]
Vera
A match!
Zé
He lights a match!
Phillip Winter
[makes sound of fire]
Sofia
What's that?
Zé
He makes a fire!
Vera
Yeah, he makes a fire!
Phillip Winter
Mmm hmm...
[makes sound of frying eggs]
Zé
What's that?
Sofia
He makes something to eat. Yes, a steak!
Zé
A steak!
Phillip Winter
[pauses]
Nnnehh... This cowboy is... vegetarian. Listen again.