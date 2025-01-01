Menu
Kinoafisha Films Lisbon Story Lisbon Story Movie Quotes

Phillip Winter Listen. You have to guess what this is.
[makes sound of horse running]
Beta A horse! He's afraid!
Yeah, horse!
Vera That's it!
Sofia He's running very fast! He's galloping!
Phillip Winter Right. And who is always on a horse?
A cowboy.
Phillip Winter Right. And now...
[makes sound of lighting a match]
Vera A match!
He lights a match!
Phillip Winter [makes sound of fire]
Sofia What's that?
He makes a fire!
Vera Yeah, he makes a fire!
Phillip Winter Mmm hmm...
[makes sound of frying eggs]
What's that?
Sofia He makes something to eat. Yes, a steak!
A steak!
Phillip Winter [pauses] Nnnehh... This cowboy is... vegetarian. Listen again.
Friedrich Monroe I really love this city. And most of the time I really saw it, in front of my eyes. But pointing a camera is like pointing a gun. And each time I pointed it, it felt like... life was drained out of things. And I cranked and I cranked, but with each turn of the old handle the city was receding, fading further and further, like the Cheshire cat.
