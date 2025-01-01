Phillip Winter Listen. You have to guess what this is.

[makes sound of horse running]

Beta A horse! He's afraid!

Zé Yeah, horse!

Vera That's it!

Sofia He's running very fast! He's galloping!

Phillip Winter Right. And who is always on a horse?

Zé A cowboy.

Phillip Winter Right. And now...

[makes sound of lighting a match]

Vera A match!

Zé He lights a match!

Phillip Winter [makes sound of fire]

Sofia What's that?

Zé He makes a fire!

Vera Yeah, he makes a fire!

Phillip Winter Mmm hmm...

[makes sound of frying eggs]

Zé What's that?

Sofia He makes something to eat. Yes, a steak!

Zé A steak!