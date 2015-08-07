Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Waiting Room
6.3
The Waiting Room
, 2015
The Waiting Room
Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia / Biography, History, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
6.3
Synopsis
Jasmin, once a successful actor in former Yugoslavia, dreams of returning to Sarajevo to continue his career, but fears losing his son Daniel if he follows through with his plan.
Expand
Cast
Cynthia Ashperger
Azra
Jordan Barker
O.S. Director #2
Tatjana Cornij
Cameron Cox
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Patricia
Linette Doherty
Jasmin Geljo
Jasmin
Filip Geljo
Dan
Masa Lizdek
Daughter
Zeljko Kecojevic
Zoran
Goran Slavkovic
Soldier
Goran Slavkovic
Soldier
Director
Igor Drljaca
Writer
Igor Drljaca
Composer
Mitchell Akiyama
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
7 August 2015
Production
Gearshift Films, TimeLapse Pictures, YN Films
Also known as
The Waiting Room, 等候室
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree