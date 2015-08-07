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6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Waiting Room
6.3

The Waiting Room

, 2015
The Waiting Room
Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia / Biography, History, Drama / 18+
6.3

Synopsis

Jasmin, once a successful actor in former Yugoslavia, dreams of returning to Sarajevo to continue his career, but fears losing his son Daniel if he follows through with his plan.

Cast

Cynthia Ashperger
Azra
Jordan Barker
O.S. Director #2
Tatjana Cornij
Cameron Cox
Ma-Anne Dionisio
Patricia
Linette Doherty
Jasmin Geljo
Jasmin
Filip Geljo
Dan
Masa Lizdek
Masa Lizdek
Daughter
Zeljko Kecojevic
Zoran
Goran Slavkovic
Soldier
Goran Slavkovic
Soldier
Director Igor Drljaca
Writer Igor Drljaca
Composer Mitchell Akiyama
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 7 August 2015
Production Gearshift Films, TimeLapse Pictures, YN Films
Also known as
The Waiting Room, 等候室

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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