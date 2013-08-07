Menu
Poster of Bring the Sun Home
1 poster
Bring the Sun Home

Bring the Sun Home 18+
Synopsis

Women. Illiterate. Coming from villages with no light. They leave their villages in South America to go in India to become solar engeneers. They will bring solar light back home.
Country Italy
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 7 August 2013
Production Sole Luna, Un Ponte Tra Le Culture
Director
Chiara Andrich
Giovanni Pellegrini
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
