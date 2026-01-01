Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Deti Iosifa
Deti Iosifa
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2015
Director
Dmitriy Altshuler-Kurchatov
Sergey Nurmamed
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Deti Iosifa
0.0
Russkie gruziny. Film vtoroy
(2022)
6.2
Karman Rossii
(2021)
7.6
Russkie evrei. Film vtoroy. 1918-1948
(2017)
7.9
Russkie evrei. Film pervyy. Do revolutsii
(2016)
0.0
Golosa
(2014)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree