Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of One More Day
6.1
Kinoafisha Films One More Day
6.1

One More Day

, 2015
One More Day
Italy / Romantic / 18+
Poster of One More Day
6.1

Cast

Gerardo Amato
Maurizio Donadoni
Tatiana Luter
Lorena
Andrea Preti
Andrea Preti
Emanuele
Andrea Renzi
Stefania Rocca
Giulia
Mariella Valentini
Director Andrea Preti
Writer Giorgio Molteni, Andrea Preti, Valentina Signorelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2015
Production White Wolf Production
Also known as
One More Day

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more