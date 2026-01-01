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6.1
Kinoafisha
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One More Day
6.1
One More Day
, 2015
One More Day
Italy / Romantic / 18+
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6.1
Cast
Gerardo Amato
Maurizio Donadoni
Tatiana Luter
Lorena
Andrea Preti
Emanuele
Andrea Renzi
Stefania Rocca
Giulia
Mariella Valentini
Director
Andrea Preti
Writer
Giorgio Molteni
,
Andrea Preti
,
Valentina Signorelli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
White Wolf Production
Also known as
One More Day
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
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