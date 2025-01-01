Menu
Andrea Preti
Andrea Preti
Persons
Persons
Andrea Preti
Andrea Preti
Andrea Preti
Date of Birth
6 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.3
Love Pret-a-porte
(2016)
6.0
One More Day
(2015)
3.3
Temptation
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2016
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
Director
1
Writer
1
3.3
Temptation
Pokusa
Drama, Thriller
2023, Poland
Watch trailer
6.3
Love Pret-a-porte
Liubov pret-a-porte
Comedy
2016, Russia / Italy
Watch trailer
6
One More Day
One More Day
Romantic
2015, Italy
