Andrea Preti

Date of Birth
6 June 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Love Pret-a-porte 6.3
Love Pret-a-porte (2016)
One More Day 6.0
One More Day (2015)
Temptation 3.3
Temptation (2023)

Filmography

Temptation 3.3
Temptation Pokusa
Drama, Thriller 2023, Poland
Love Pret-a-porte 6.3
Love Pret-a-porte Liubov pret-a-porte
Comedy 2016, Russia / Italy
One More Day 6
One More Day One More Day
Romantic 2015, Italy
