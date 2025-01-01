Menu
The BFG Movie Quotes

Sophie Why did you take me?
The BFG Because I hears your lonely heart, in all the secret whisperings of the world.
[from trailer]
Sophie Never get out of the bed. Never go to the window. Never look behind the curtain.
[Sophie does so, and spots a giant. She rushes back to bed, but the giant comes for her...]
Sophie And that is where our story begins...
[from trailer]
Sophie It was the Witching Hour, when the Boogeyman comes out... when people go missing. The girls say the Witching Hour arrives at midnight. I think it comes at three in the morning, when I'm the only one awake. Like always. Like now.
[hears a noise]
Sophie Dreams are so quick!
The BFG Yeah, on the outside. They's long on the inside.
The BFG [to the Queen of England; awkwardly yet politely] Your madjester, I am your most humbug servant.
[Sophie puts her hands to her face, embarrassed]
Sophie Why are you giving me a dream?
Sophie What's in those jars?
The BFG Dreams.
Sophie Dreams aren't things!
The BFG Is that right?
Fleshlumpeater I has a boo boo
Sophie Where am I?
The BFG Giant Country!
The BFG [from the trailer] Run, Sophie! Hide!
[Sophie gets out of sight just in time, as the Man-Eating Giants surround the BFG]
Fleshlumpeater Does you have a little pet?
Butcher Boy [after Gizzardgulper tosses BFG toward him] Why you not hunt with us Runt?
The BFG [to the man-eating giants who are destroying his workshop, as the dreams he caught are flying out of their shattered glass jars] This be my work! THIS BE MY WORK, BOYS!
Bloodbottler [the man-eating giants are ramsacking the BFG's workshop to find Sofie] I has found the last one.
Fleshlumpeater I is finding *this* one!
