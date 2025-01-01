The BFGBecause I hears your lonely heart, in all the secret whisperings of the world.
[from trailer]
SophieNever get out of the bed. Never go to the window. Never look behind the curtain.
[Sophie does so, and spots a giant. She rushes back to bed, but the giant comes for her...]
SophieAnd that is where our story begins...
[from trailer]
SophieIt was the Witching Hour, when the Boogeyman comes out... when people go missing. The girls say the Witching Hour arrives at midnight. I think it comes at three in the morning, when I'm the only one awake. Like always. Like now.
[hears a noise]
SophieDreams are so quick!
The BFGYeah, on the outside. They's long on the inside.
The BFG[to the Queen of England; awkwardly yet politely]Your madjester, I am your most humbug servant.