Undisputed III: Redemption Movie Quotes

Gaga I put all my money on you. Good knee, bad knee, no knee, you're still the best fighter in the world. You're even better when you're angry. mmmm winning makes me hungry
Uri Boyka I am the most complete fighter in the world.
Uri Boyka You fucking Judas!
Gaga Okay, okay I'm a fucking Judas. Now, that makes you what? Jesus?
Uri Boyka No... that makes me angry.
Turbo Where I'm from, there ain't shit for free.
Uri Boyka Well, where I'm from, everything was for free, and it was all shit.
Turbo What's wrong with your knee?
Uri Boyka I'm fine.
Turbo You don't act like you're fine.
Uri Boyka I said I'm fine.
Turbo [Grabs some wild flowers] Squeze that in your hand. Take the oil and rub it on your knee. Do it.
Uri Boyka How do you know this?
Turbo Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. I know a whole lot of shit, Russia.
Uri Boyka I have to win.
Turbo You have to win?
Uri Boyka You would not understand.
Turbo Try me.
Uri Boyka God has given me a gift. Only one. I am the most complete fighter in the world. My whole life, I've trained. For what? I must prove I am worthy of something.
Turbo Damn. I'm gonna feel bad when I'm whipping that ass.
Raul 'Dolor' Quinones They say Boyka is now king of toilets...
Uri Boyka If I am king of toilets, then what does that make you when I beat the living shit out of you?
Turbo [in solitary confinement in jail] Yo Russia, Russia! I need to take a shit.
[pause]
Turbo Say man I need to take a shit and I can't find no place to do it.
[pause]
Turbo Yo!
Uri Boyka [also in in solitary confinement - shouting] What?
Turbo Fuckin' need to take a shit and I can't find no place to do it man. What you think I should do?
Uri Boyka [first looks up at some steel bars hanging from the ceiling] I think you should fuckin' hang yourself.
Turbo Fuck you.
Turbo Why are you doing this?
Uri Boyka you ask too many fucking questions.
Gaga I guarantee it, I absolutely guarantee it. You just cost me 5 million dollars you ancient fuck. I'm going to eat your brains with a spoon, do you hear me? I'm going to eat your fucking brains with a spoon!
Turbo [On their way to the quarry] This is some fucking bullshit. This is a fucking joke.
Uri Boyka Maybe we can turn this around. We can turn it to our advantage.
Turbo Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. How?
Uri Boyka We can say this is work or we can say this is training.
Turbo [Shoots the warden and its soldiers dead] You fucked with the wrong nigga. Let's go.
Uri Boyka Why did you do this?
Turbo [Imitates Boyka's accent] Stop asking so many fucking questions.
Warden Kuss I want to talk to you about your training partner.
Turbo My who?
Warden Kuss The Russian.
Turbo Well, you gonna have to talk to the Russian about the Russian.
Warden Kuss I understand you two have become sexual.
Turbo What you say? Because sometimes my hearing comes and goes.
Warden Kuss They say you two are lovers. You should know we don't allow such perversions in this institution.
Turbo I'm gonna fucking kill you!
Uri Boyka You need to shut your fucking mouth.
[drops hammer in preparation to fight]
Turbo You want some? Here it comes.
Gaga I tell you, I don't know how these vegetarians do it. I've been eating this carrot for 24 hours and I'm still hungry.
Farnatti It's all bullshit.
