Turbo [in solitary confinement in jail] Yo Russia, Russia! I need to take a shit.

[pause]

Turbo Say man I need to take a shit and I can't find no place to do it.

[pause]

Turbo Yo!

Uri Boyka [also in in solitary confinement - shouting] What?

Turbo Fuckin' need to take a shit and I can't find no place to do it man. What you think I should do?

Uri Boyka [first looks up at some steel bars hanging from the ceiling] I think you should fuckin' hang yourself.