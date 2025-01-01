Menu
Rock Dog Movie Quotes

Rock Dog Movie Quotes

[From Trailer; Angus Scattergood has been locked out of his mansion and was trying to get back in, only to be electrified by the fence and slams into a sheet of glass before flopping down on the road]
Angus [lying on his back] I am completely paralyzed except for my mouth.
[moves his arm and index finger]
Angus I am completely paralyzed except for my mouth... and my finger!
Darma Bodi?
Bodi Oh, hey, Darma.
Darma Are you okay?
Bodi Yeah, yeah. I've just been, uh, hanging out with Mr. Scattergood.
Darma Whoa, whoa! Sorry. Back up. You've been hanging with rock legend, Angus Scattergood?
Bodi Uh, yup!
Germur Right on. Hanging with Angus.
Darma He was not hanging.
Germur Hangus with Angus!
