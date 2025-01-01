Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Rock Dog
Rock Dog Movie Quotes
[From Trailer; Angus Scattergood has been locked out of his mansion and was trying to get back in, only to be electrified by the fence and slams into a sheet of glass before flopping down on the road]
Angus
[lying on his back]
I am completely paralyzed except for my mouth.
[moves his arm and index finger]
Angus
I am completely paralyzed except for my mouth... and my finger!
Darma
Bodi?
Bodi
Oh, hey, Darma.
Darma
Are you okay?
Bodi
Yeah, yeah. I've just been, uh, hanging out with Mr. Scattergood.
Darma
Whoa, whoa! Sorry. Back up. You've been hanging with rock legend, Angus Scattergood?
Bodi
Uh, yup!
Germur
Right on. Hanging with Angus.
Darma
He was not hanging.
Germur
Hangus with Angus!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Eddie Izzard
Mae Whitman
Luke Wilson
Jorge Garcia
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
