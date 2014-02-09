Menu
2 posters
Drama
Brides
Country
France / Georgia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
9 February 2014
Release date
23 July 2015
Russia
Грани кино
16+
23 July 2015
Belarus
11 June 2015
France
9 February 2014
Germany
23 July 2015
Kazakhstan
21 November 2014
Poland
23 July 2015
Ukraine
Production
Adastra Films, Gemini, Georgian National Film Centre
Also known as
Patardzlebi, Brides, Panny młode, Брак за решеткой, 花嫁たち
Director
Tinatin Kajrishvili
Cast
Sergo Buiglishvili
Anuka Grigolia
Nita Kalichava
Mari Kitia
Gueorgui Makharadze
Similar films for Brides
6.8
Scary Mother
(2017)
7.7
Paisan
(1946)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Brides
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
