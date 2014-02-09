Menu
Poster of Brides
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Brides

Brides

Patardzlebi 18+
Brides - trailer с закадровым переводом
Country France / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 9 February 2014
Release date
23 July 2015 Russia Грани кино 16+
23 July 2015 Belarus
11 June 2015 France
9 February 2014 Germany
23 July 2015 Kazakhstan
21 November 2014 Poland
23 July 2015 Ukraine
Production Adastra Films, Gemini, Georgian National Film Centre
Also known as
Patardzlebi, Brides, Panny młode, Брак за решеткой, 花嫁たち
Director
Tinatin Kajrishvili
Cast
Sergo Buiglishvili
Anuka Grigolia
Nita Kalichava
Mari Kitia
Gueorgui Makharadze
5.9
6.9 IMDb
Brides - trailer с закадровым переводом
