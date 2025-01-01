Menu
Logan Movie Quotes

Logan Movie Quotes

Logan Nature made me a freak. Man made me a weapon. And God made it last too long.
Charles Xavier Two days on the road, only one meal, and hardly any sleep. She's 11, I'm fucking 90...
Charles Xavier You know, Logan... this is what life looks like. A home, people who love each other. Safe place. You should take a moment and feel it.
Laura You are dying. You want to die.
Logan How do you know?
Laura Charles told me.
Logan What else did he tell you?
Laura To not let you.
Logan Take your friends and run... They'll keep coming, and coming... You don't have to fight anymore.
Logan Go... Don't be what they made you.
Logan Laura.
Laura [crying] Daddy.
Logan [smiles] So... this is what it feels like.
Charles Xavier What are these?
Logan You know what they are. The shots mellow the seizures. The pills keep them from happening. How about you blow on them to make them safe?
Charles Xavier Fuck off, Logan.
Logan So you remember who I am now.
Charles Xavier I always know who you are. It's just sometimes I don't recognize you.
Charles Xavier You know, Logan. This was, without a doubt, the most perfect night I've had in a very long time... and I don't deserve it, do I?
[cries]
Charles Xavier I did something. Something unspeakable. I've remembered what happened in Westchester. This is not the first time I've hurt people. Until today, I didn't know. You wouldn't tell me. So we just kept on running away from it. I think I finally understand you.
Charles Xavier Our boat... the Sunseeker.
Charles Xavier Logan, you still have time.
Laura You had a nightmare.
Logan Do you have nightmares?
Laura Si. People hurt me.
Logan Mine are different.
Laura Por que?
Logan I hurt people.
Laura [holds up the adamantium bullet] Que es esto?
Logan You know what it is. It's made out of adamantium. That's what they put inside of us. That's why it can kill us. Probably what's killing me now. That was a long time ago. I kept it as a reminder of what I am. Now I keep it to, uh... actually I, uh... I was thinking of shooting myself with it. Like Charles said.
Laura I've hurt people too.
Logan You're gonna have to learn how to live with that.
Laura They were bad people.
Logan All the same...
Logan Fuck.
Logan Who is she?
Charles Xavier She's like you... she's very much like you.
Charles Xavier [sees the Munsons in trouble] They need our help.
Logan Someone will come along!
Charles Xavier Someone HAS come along.
Convenience Store Clerk Hello. You know you gotta pay for that, right?
Convenience Store Clerk Hey, c'mon. Where are your parents?
Logan Not okay!
Logan I'm sorry. Do you sell phone chargers?
Caliban Beware the light.
Donald Pierce Charles Xavier, the world famous mutant octogenarian.
Charles Xavier Actually, I'm a nonagenarian.
Gabriela [to Logan] She is not my daughter, but I love her. You may not love her, but she is your daughter. Please, help her.
Laura A man has to be what he is, Joey. Can't break the mold. There's no living with the killing. There's no going back. Right or wrong, it's a brand. A brand that sticks. Now you run on home to your mother... you tell her everything's alright. There are no more guns in the valley.
Rictor Let's go. We gotta move.
Logan Bad shit happens to people I care about. Understand me?
Laura Then I'll be fine.
Logan Your friends, they seem nice. Kinda reminds me of...
Logan Hey, hey, what's goin' on? Huh?
Logan You're with your pals. You made it.
Laura Where will you go?
Logan [shrugs] Nearest bar, for starters.
Logan Hey, I got you here. That's all I signed up for. I even gave back the money.
Laura [condescendingly] Such a nice man.
Logan Hey, I never asked for this! Alright? Charles never asked for this. Caliban never asked for this. And they are six feet under the ground! Now, I don't know what Charles put in your head, but I am *not* whatever it is you think I am, okay?
Logan I only met you, like, a *week* ago. You got your Rebecca, your Delilah, your blah, blah, blah, whatever. Everything you asked for, you've got it!
Logan And it is *better* this way. Because I *suck* at this. Bad shit happens to people I care about. You understand me?
Laura [coldly] Then I'll be fine.
Donald Pierce No. No! NO!
Charles Xavier Logan.
Logan I don't wanna talk about it. I don't wanna hear it anymore.
Charles Xavier Logan.
Logan Just stop!
Charles Xavier I have to pee.
Logan [as a noisy self-driving truck passes him on the highway] Motherfucking auto trucks!
Charles Xavier Language, Logan. And you're screaming at a machine.
Logan [about Laura] Oh, what? She can gut a man with her feet, but she can't hear a few naughty words?
Charles Xavier She can learn to be better.
Logan Better than me?
Charles Xavier Actually, yes.
Logan Where we're going, "Eden..." It doesn't exist. The nurse got it from a comic book. You understand? It's not real.
Charles Xavier [weakly] It is for Laura...
Charles Xavier It is for Laura.
Donald Pierce As I live and breathe, "the Wolverine".
Donald Pierce Jesus, Wolverine, seeing you like this just breaks my damn heart.
Logan As soon as I rip it out of your chest, fuck-stick.
Charles Xavier You leave me alone with that fucking albino. He doesn't listen to me... I know a damn speciation when I see one.
Logan What?
Charles Xavier Speciation. New mutant. A young one. There are forces trying to kill them. They want help.
Logan [annoyed] Forces, forces... It's too bad you're not in that business anymore.
Charles Xavier They don't want me, they want you.
Charles Xavier Oh, yes. That's how fucking stupid they are... They're waiting for you at the Statue of Liberty.
Logan Statue of Liberty was a long time ago, Charles. A long time. There are no new mutants, you understand? Hasn't been a new one born in 25 years. Not anywhere. I always thought we were part of God's plan. Maybe... Maybe we were God's mistake.
Charles Xavier [sadly] What a disappointment you are... When I found you, you were pursuing a career as a cage fighter. You were an animal... But we took you in. I gave you a family.
Logan [somberly] They're gone now.
Charles Xavier Logan... What did you do?
Charles Xavier What did you do? Answer me! Why are we here? No one should live like this, drugged in a fucking tank!
Logan It's for your own good.
Charles Xavier No, no! It's not!
Charles Xavier You're waiting for me to die...
Donald Pierce [to Logan] I'm a fan, by the way.
Laura Daddy.
Caliban A year ago... you asked me to help you, and... God knows, I've tried... But I can't help you, Logan, not really... if you're not gonna talk to me.
Caliban I hear you at night; you're not sleeping; you don't wanna talk about that... Or the booze you're drinking... Or the pus you're wiping away from your knuckles. Or the blood I wash from your clothes. Or the... fresh wounds in your chest; the ones that aren't healing... And I'm pretty sure you don't wanna talk about the fact that you can't read the label on that bottle...
Caliban It says 'Ibuprofen'.
Caliban That was my favourite mug.
Logan Stay outta my shit.
Caliban [shows Logan an adamantium bullet] Found this in your pocket. Adamantium. If you are planning to blow your brains out, could you wait till you're out on the high seas? I just mopped these floors.
Logan I don't know how you got me here, but thank you.
Laura De nada.
Logan Yeah.
Logan You can talk?
Logan You can talk?
Logan What the fuck? Why in the fuck... What's all this bullshit's been for the last 2,000 fucking miles?
Logan What? Okay, shut up! Shut up! Shut the fuck up!
Laura Jonah, Gideon, Rebecca, Delilah, Rictor.
Logan What? Who's that?
Laura Jonah, Gideon, Rebecca, Delilah, Rictor.
Logan Who is that?
Logan [shows Laura the X-Men comics he found in her backpack] You read these in your spare time?
Logan Oh yeah, Charles, we got ourselves an X-Men fan.
Logan You do know they're all bullshit, right? Maybe a quarter of it happened, and not like this. In the real world, people die, and no self-promoting asshole in a fucking leotard can stop this.
Charles Xavier Logan.
Logan This is ice cream for bed-wetters.
Charles Xavier Logan.
Logan Your nurse had been feeding you some grade-A bullshit.
Charles Xavier I don't think Laura needs reminding of life's impermanence.
Logan Who the fuck are you?
Donald Pierce You know, you got some buckshot on your door. I hear you was in Phoenix. But then last night some friends of mine in Texas HP called, told me they found three dead cholos on a pullout at fifty-four. Not unusual I know. Except one was missing a hand another one a leg. So they was thinkin' it was either a escaped tiger or Freddy Krueger. But not one of them could drive: one being fictional the other one extinct. And since the wheel lugs they found belonged to a twenty-two Chrysler... Well, this is a twenty-two Chrysler.
Donald Pierce She found you yet? Gabriela?
Donald Pierce See... I'm not looking for you Wolvie. Well, I'm really looking for someone who's looking for you. She took somethin' of mine when I wasn't lookin'. Something for which I'm responsible. Mexican lady. Has her sights on you now. Doesn't ring any bells?
Logan I don't know any Gabriela, so get the fuck out of my car.
Donald Pierce [offended] Ya know...
Donald Pierce I know whatchu hiding amigo. The old cueball south of the border.
Logan What do you want?
Donald Pierce A little co-operation.
Donald Pierce I'm a fan, by the way.
Logan [grabs the business card and finds out who Donald is] Fuck, fuck!
Donald Pierce [unleashes the X-24 against Logan] Showtime, boy!
Logan This is my father... Chuck.
Laura Jonah, Gideon, Rebecca, Delilah, Rictor. North Dakota.
Logan What?
Laura North Dakota, por favor.
Laura No, por favor.
Logan This place, okay? Your nurse, she read too many stories, you understand? Too many stories!
Logan I've seen it! I've seen it, okay? This all here. None of this... No existo, okay? You understand me? This Eden does not exist. No!
Laura Si! Eden!
Logan No! It's a fantasy, kid. See that? Those are the names of the people who just made this...
Logan They made this whole thing up. Okay? This whole... It happened once and they just turned it into a big fucking lie!
Logan That's all it is. No! Fuck!
Logan I know, I understand.
Logan This is a long way. You understand? I'm not taking you to North Dakota.
Logan I am fucked up. And I cannot get you there. It is a two-day drive. And I am not taking you...
Logan Don't fucking hit me! Don't hit me!
Laura Jonah, Gideon, Rebecca, Delilah, Rictor.
Logan Stop saying those names. Right now. Stop saying those names. Stop it! Stop! Fuck it. Fine, fine. You wanna go? I'll take you there. See for yourself. Let's go to fucking fantasyland.
Will Munson He's a friend of mine.
Jackson A friend with a big mouth.
Logan I hear that a lot.
Jackson Then you probably hear this, too.
Logan More than I'd like.
Jackson Than you know the drill. I'mma count to three... and you're gonna start walking away.
Will Munson I got rights to this water.
Jackson One.
Will Munson I have a lawyer now.
Jackson Two.
Logan Three.
Logan You know the drill. Get the hell out of here.
Logan GO!
Charles Xavier I like those. They make you look younger.
Logan [at Charles' grave] It's got a lot of water...
Donald Pierce Stop shooting! She heals.
Logan Where's Caliban?
Donald Pierce Why don't you tell me where the girl is first? Or I can ask the old man, he seems quite friendly...
Logan I told you she's not here. Where's Caliban, motherfucker?
Donald Pierce Well, I left him in the same ditch you was going to leave me in...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Xavier [reciting manically while rolling away] The new Quesalupa from Taco Bell! Get it with chicken! Get it with steak! And with the cheese baked right in the shell, it's the next big thing! Go now while supplies la -
Charles Xavier In a pride of lions, the female is both hunter and caregiver.
Caliban I don't want to fight, but there's things we need to discuss.
Logan What things?
Caliban Well, would it be considered nagging if I was to repeat my previous observation that the dose is too low to suppress the seizures?
Logan It's what the guy gave me. I wasn't in a position to make demands.
Caliban Well I almost died this morning. That seizure was...
Logan It was barely a minute!
Caliban It felt a lot longer than a minute. I couldn't breathe. You're less affected.
Donald Pierce See. You're not the only one who's been enhanced.
Newscaster Emergency personnel are still on scene at Harrah's Casino Hotel in Oklahoma City where at least 400 guests were stricken with temporary paralysis yesterday. Many are noting a similarity to the Westchester incident over a year ago that left over 600 injured and took the lives of seven mutants, including several of the X-Men.
Dr. Rice [to a nurse who is making a birthday party for a mutant] Maria, we do not dress them up for Halloween. We do not call them "honey" or kiss boo-boos. Don't think of them as children. Think of them as things with copyrights and patents. Comprende?
Logan [to the valet after parking the battered limousine] Hey, keep it out front. Alright?
Donald Pierce [after shooting Rictor in the leg] I want you to breathe. It's just a flesh wound, baby.
Will Munson They work day and night, no drivers, shucking their cloned up super-corn. Bears fruit in half the time. Taste like shit, though.
Logan So, why do people eat it?
Will Munson They don't. They drink it. Corn syrup. Its in all those drugged up drinks everyone's having nowadays-- to stay awake, feel strong, cheer up, sexy, whatever. Used to be a time when a bad day was just a bad day, you know?
Logan Mine still are.
Jackson [after X-24 reveals his claws] What in high...
Caliban Looks like ex-military. Bounty hunter, maybe?
Logan Worse.
Caliban Is he by himself?
Logan Not for long.
Logan Get him back in his ride, take him out to the wash and dump him.
Caliban What if he wakes up before I get there?
Logan Text me where you are. We'll pick you up.
