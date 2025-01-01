Charles XavierI always know who you are. It's just sometimes I don't recognize you.
Charles XavierYou know, Logan. This was, without a doubt, the most perfect night I've had in a very long time... and I don't deserve it, do I?
[cries]
Charles XavierI did something. Something unspeakable. I've remembered what happened in Westchester. This is not the first time I've hurt people. Until today, I didn't know. You wouldn't tell me. So we just kept on running away from it. I think I finally understand you.
LoganYou know what it is. It's made out of adamantium. That's what they put inside of us. That's why it can kill us. Probably what's killing me now. That was a long time ago. I kept it as a reminder of what I am. Now I keep it to, uh... actually I, uh... I was thinking of shooting myself with it. Like Charles said.
Gabriela[to Logan]She is not my daughter, but I love her. You may not love her, but she is your daughter. Please, help her.
[last lines]
LauraA man has to be what he is, Joey. Can't break the mold. There's no living with the killing. There's no going back. Right or wrong, it's a brand. A brand that sticks. Now you run on home to your mother... you tell her everything's alright. There are no more guns in the valley.
LoganHey, I never asked for this! Alright? Charles never asked for this. Caliban never asked for this. And they are six feet under the ground! Now, I don't know what Charles put in your head, but I am *not* whatever it is you think I am, okay?
[Laura coldly looks at Logan]
LoganI only met you, like, a *week* ago. You got your Rebecca, your Delilah, your blah, blah, blah, whatever. Everything you asked for, you've got it!
[Logan's voice begins to break and starts to tear up slightly]
LoganAnd it is *better* this way. Because I *suck* at this. Bad shit happens to people I care about. You understand me?
Charles XavierOh, yes. That's how fucking stupid they are... They're waiting for you at the Statue of Liberty.
LoganStatue of Liberty was a long time ago, Charles. A long time. There are no new mutants, you understand? Hasn't been a new one born in 25 years. Not anywhere. I always thought we were part of God's plan. Maybe... Maybe we were God's mistake.
Charles Xavier[sadly]What a disappointment you are... When I found you, you were pursuing a career as a cage fighter. You were an animal... But we took you in. I gave you a family.
CalibanA year ago... you asked me to help you, and... God knows, I've tried... But I can't help you, Logan, not really... if you're not gonna talk to me.
[Logan, sitting beside Caliban, looks down and away from him]
CalibanI hear you at night; you're not sleeping; you don't wanna talk about that... Or the booze you're drinking... Or the pus you're wiping away from your knuckles. Or the blood I wash from your clothes. Or the... fresh wounds in your chest; the ones that aren't healing... And I'm pretty sure you don't wanna talk about the fact that you can't read the label on that bottle...
[Logan looks bewildered then takes the bottle to try and read it]
Caliban[shows Logan an adamantium bullet]Found this in your pocket. Adamantium. If you are planning to blow your brains out, could you wait till you're out on the high seas? I just mopped these floors.
LoganI don't know how you got me here, but thank you.
Donald PierceYou know, you got some buckshot on your door. I hear you was in Phoenix. But then last night some friends of mine in Texas HP called, told me they found three dead cholos on a pullout at fifty-four. Not unusual I know. Except one was missing a hand another one a leg. So they was thinkin' it was either a escaped tiger or Freddy Krueger. But not one of them could drive: one being fictional the other one extinct. And since the wheel lugs they found belonged to a twenty-two Chrysler... Well, this is a twenty-two Chrysler.
Donald PierceSee... I'm not looking for you Wolvie. Well, I'm really looking for someone who's looking for you. She took somethin' of mine when I wasn't lookin'. Something for which I'm responsible. Mexican lady. Has her sights on you now. Doesn't ring any bells?
LoganI don't know any Gabriela, so get the fuck out of my car.
Donald PierceWhy don't you tell me where the girl is first? Or I can ask the old man, he seems quite friendly...
LoganI told you she's not here. Where's Caliban, motherfucker?
Donald PierceWell, I left him in the same ditch you was going to leave me in...
Charles Xavier[reciting manically while rolling away]The new Quesalupa from Taco Bell! Get it with chicken! Get it with steak! And with the cheese baked right in the shell, it's the next big thing! Go now while supplies la -
[Logan stops him]
Charles XavierIn a pride of lions, the female is both hunter and caregiver.
CalibanI don't want to fight, but there's things we need to discuss.
NewscasterEmergency personnel are still on scene at Harrah's Casino Hotel in Oklahoma City where at least 400 guests were stricken with temporary paralysis yesterday. Many are noting a similarity to the Westchester incident over a year ago that left over 600 injured and took the lives of seven mutants, including several of the X-Men.
Dr. Rice[to a nurse who is making a birthday party for a mutant]Maria, we do not dress them up for Halloween. We do not call them "honey" or kiss boo-boos. Don't think of them as children. Think of them as things with copyrights and patents. Comprende?
Logan[to the valet after parking the battered limousine]Hey, keep it out front. Alright?
Donald Pierce[after shooting Rictor in the leg]I want you to breathe. It's just a flesh wound, baby.
Will MunsonThey work day and night, no drivers, shucking their cloned up super-corn. Bears fruit in half the time. Taste like shit, though.
Will MunsonThey don't. They drink it. Corn syrup. Its in all those drugged up drinks everyone's having nowadays-- to stay awake, feel strong, cheer up, sexy, whatever. Used to be a time when a bad day was just a bad day, you know?