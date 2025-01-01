[Laura enters a convenience store. She opens a can of Pringles, grabs a can of Hypno Energy Drink, and tries on a pair of sunglasses before the store clerk notices her]

Convenience Store Clerk Hello. You know you gotta pay for that, right?

[Laura tries to run away, but the clerk blocks him as he takes the food away from her]

Convenience Store Clerk Hey, c'mon. Where are your parents?

[Laura suddenly grabs the clerk, flips him to the floor, and prepares to stab him with her claws before Logan steps in and stops her]

Logan Not okay!

[Logan looks at the frightened clerk]

Logan I'm sorry. Do you sell phone chargers?