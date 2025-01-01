If Teddy hadn't left us for good, if he was still somewhere up there, ten years later, hovering above the city and the troposphere of the earth, he'd see a little heart transformed. He'd find Elisa in Brooklyn, starting her own family, and his best friend, believe it or not, about to become a father himself. He'd know that he'd not been forgotten, even if the outlines of his face grow fuzzier with each passing year. Maybe he'd also see how fragile each and every life is, and that they all just fall to earth and scatter, hoping to settle somewhere and stick, like big, dry snowflakes from a white Vermont sky.