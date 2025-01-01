Menu
Rudderless Movie Quotes

Quentin I've heard the doughnuts in here are better than sex.
Sam You're doing it wrong, then.
Alaird I had to file another complaint about you relieving yourself in the lake. The rules are quite clear.
Sam Alaird, do you realize how many of our conversations are about my penis?
Josh Whatever happened to free choice?
Sam That's a myth.
Quentin You know, I don't get the appeal of fishing.
Sam Really. Well, I would imagine that most activities performed in silence don't make much sense to you.
Sam I don't drink.
Quick You best check your cologne, because you smell like you drink.
Sam You know, lemme ask you a question first. You're a heartless, bottom-feeding motherfucker. Well, I guess it's not really a question, is it?
Sam I don't know if I should be impressed by the effort or insulted that you think you can pull that off.
