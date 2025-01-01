Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Rudderless
Rudderless Movie Quotes
Rudderless Movie Quotes
Quentin
I've heard the doughnuts in here are better than sex.
Sam
You're doing it wrong, then.
Alaird
I had to file another complaint about you relieving yourself in the lake. The rules are quite clear.
Sam
Alaird, do you realize how many of our conversations are about my penis?
Josh
Whatever happened to free choice?
Sam
That's a myth.
Quentin
You know, I don't get the appeal of fishing.
Sam
Really. Well, I would imagine that most activities performed in silence don't make much sense to you.
Sam
I don't drink.
Quick
You best check your cologne, because you smell like you drink.
Sam
You know, lemme ask you a question first. You're a heartless, bottom-feeding motherfucker. Well, I guess it's not really a question, is it?
Sam
I don't know if I should be impressed by the effort or insulted that you think you can pull that off.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Anton Yelchin
Billy Crudup
Peter Spruyt
Miles Heizer
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
