Carlos' partner Dear Sir, I haven't written in a long time, but I think of you always. I have something important to tell you, in the words you once spoke to me: Soon, the devil who put you behind bars will be chained, his corruption and lies all exposed. Your struggle was not in vain. I promise. Santos will be finished and, God willing, he is only the first domino to fall. Your fight against the corruption that destroyed our dream for justice goes on. Even now people flood the streets, fanning the flames of hope that you helped ignite. Change is coming. But with joy comes sorrow. If you are reading this, it means I've been taken. And they will not be merciful. But the dream you passed to me is passed to new generations. I'm sorry for being a burden - you have suffered so much already. This letter has the secret - it seals our enemy's fate. Do what must be done. I pray for you, and for my daughter Pia, and for all who fight for our people.