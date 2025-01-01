Menu
Charles Ambrose I don't enjoy the work I do, John. It's not a fetish. It's about allowing those who are already dying... to die with some dignity. Sometimes the greatest acts of love are the hardest acts to commit.
Agent Katherine Cowles Dr. Clancy, before we go upstairs, with all due respect, I don't hold an ounce of confidence in the paranormal in general. I think it's a sham. I hope that's okay.
John Clancy No problem at all. I feel the same about shrinks. After only one thing, your money. Give them your little finger, they'll take your whole hand.
Agent Katherine Cowles Whoever said that has obviously never met a good one.
John Clancy It was Sigmund Freud.
Charles Ambrose I have no interest in playing God. As far as his work is concerned, I'm not impressed.
Joe Merriwether In the name of friendship, tell me a joke.
John Clancy Me? I don't have any jokes. Okay, just one. This woman, Mrs. Jones, uh... she's suffering from a rare heart condition. Doctor prescribes male hormone to up her testosterone, two pills a day. She takes them and a month later she goes back to the doctor and says, "Doctor, that hormone medicine is doing wonders for my heart. The only problem is I'm growing hair in places I've never grown hair before." He says, "Don't worry about it, Mrs. Jones. Excessive hair is to be expected. Where exactly is this hair growing?" She says, "On my balls, doctor. On my balls."
Charles Ambrose We're connected. The same animal.
John Clancy No, no. I'm not a killer.
Charles Ambrose We can talk about that in seven minutes.
John Clancy Seven minutes?
Charles Ambrose That's when you kill someone.
John Clancy Who might that be?
Charles Ambrose Me.
Joe Merriwether [in hospital bed after shooting] Hell, John! I'm not ready to die. I guess, uh... You know, I'd been planning on it. I've been expecting it for a little bit. But not for a few more months. You know, I... I have so much stuff to do. I want to move Laura to the country. I want to teach my little boy to drive.
John Clancy You were always a lousy driver.
Joe Merriwether [laughing] I know.
Agent Katherine Cowles Hi.
John Clancy Hi.
Agent Katherine Cowles I brought the case files.
John Clancy It wasn't necessary.
Agent Katherine Cowles The agency's changed the guidelines for the way we break down the cases. It makes them more readable.
John Clancy Hm. Well, that's a relief.
John Clancy Whatever it is, I happen to get this super-duper deluxe edition of what people now call 'intuition' and 'gut-reaction'.
[last lines]
Charles Ambrose [narrating from the grave] See you soon, John.
[first lines]
Joe Merriwether [sniffing the cigar] Cuban.
Agent Katherine Cowles What's the word, Sawyer?
Agent Sawyer Looks like a match.
Agent Katherine Cowles [holds up three fingers to Merriwether]
Agent Sawyer [on the phone] Yeah, it's Joe. We've got a series. Same M O, same signature, no DNA. Not one goddamn shred.
