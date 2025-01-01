Me? I don't have any jokes. Okay, just one. This woman, Mrs. Jones, uh... she's suffering from a rare heart condition. Doctor prescribes male hormone to up her testosterone, two pills a day. She takes them and a month later she goes back to the doctor and says, "Doctor, that hormone medicine is doing wonders for my heart. The only problem is I'm growing hair in places I've never grown hair before." He says, "Don't worry about it, Mrs. Jones. Excessive hair is to be expected. Where exactly is this hair growing?" She says, "On my balls, doctor. On my balls."