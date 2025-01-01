Charles AmbroseI don't enjoy the work I do, John. It's not a fetish. It's about allowing those who are already dying... to die with some dignity. Sometimes the greatest acts of love are the hardest acts to commit.
Agent Katherine CowlesDr. Clancy, before we go upstairs, with all due respect, I don't hold an ounce of confidence in the paranormal in general. I think it's a sham. I hope that's okay.
John ClancyNo problem at all. I feel the same about shrinks. After only one thing, your money. Give them your little finger, they'll take your whole hand.
John ClancyMe? I don't have any jokes. Okay, just one. This woman, Mrs. Jones, uh... she's suffering from a rare heart condition. Doctor prescribes male hormone to up her testosterone, two pills a day. She takes them and a month later she goes back to the doctor and says, "Doctor, that hormone medicine is doing wonders for my heart. The only problem is I'm growing hair in places I've never grown hair before." He says, "Don't worry about it, Mrs. Jones. Excessive hair is to be expected. Where exactly is this hair growing?" She says, "On my balls, doctor. On my balls."
Joe Merriwether[in hospital bed after shooting]Hell, John! I'm not ready to die. I guess, uh... You know, I'd been planning on it. I've been expecting it for a little bit. But not for a few more months. You know, I... I have so much stuff to do. I want to move Laura to the country. I want to teach my little boy to drive.