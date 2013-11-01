Menu
Poster of Little Favour
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Little Favour

Little Favour

Little Favour 18+
Little Favour - trailer
Little Favour  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 22 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 November 2013
Release date
1 November 2013 Russia 16+
5 November 2013 Great Britain
1 November 2013 Kazakhstan
1 November 2013 Ukraine
Production SunnyMarch
Also known as
Little Favour, Um Pequeno Favor, Небольшое одолжение
Director
Patrick Viktor Monroe
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Colin Salmon
Colin Salmon
Nick Moran
Nick Moran
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Little Favour - trailer
Little Favour Trailer
