Little Favour
Little Favour
18+
Short
Thriller
Action
Little Favour
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
22 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
1 November 2013
Release date
1 November 2013
Russia
16+
5 November 2013
Great Britain
1 November 2013
Kazakhstan
1 November 2013
Ukraine
Production
SunnyMarch
Also known as
Little Favour, Um Pequeno Favor, Небольшое одолжение
Director
Patrick Viktor Monroe
Cast
Benedict Cumberbatch
Colin Salmon
Nick Moran
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Little Favour
7.0
Brexit: The Uncivil War
(2019)
6.1
The Child in Time
(2017)
7.9
Hamlet: Cumberbatch
(2015)
6.2
Wreckers
(2011)
7.3
Frankenstein
(2011)
6.3
Third Star
(2010)
7.4
Hawking
(2004)
5.1
Gunned Down
(2017)
5.9
Hounded
(2022)
7.0
The Courier
(2020)
7.4
The Bank Job
(2008)
6.8
London Has Fallen
(2015)
Film rating
6.4
12
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Little Favour
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
