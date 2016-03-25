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Poster of Bleed
3.5
Bleed - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bleed
3.5

Bleed

, 2010
Circle
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bleed
3.5
Bleed - Trailer
Bleed  Trailer

Synopsis

It seemed perfect - a new house, a new marriage, a child soon to be born. But when Sarah and Matt invite their friends to celebrate, the situation turns deadly as they enter a burned-out prison on a ghost hunt.

Cast

Jason Thompson
Erin Lokitc
Peter Onorati
Kinsey Packard
Michael DeLuise
Silas Weir Mitchell
Silas Weir Mitchell
Gail O'Grady
Chelsey Crisp
Sarah
Riley Smith
Riley Smith
Eric
Michael Steger
Michael Steger
Matt
Lyndon Smith
Skye
Brittany Ishibashi
Brittany Ishibashi
Bree
Director Michael W. Watkins, Tripp Rhame
Writer Tripp Rhame, Ben Jacoby
Composer Jerome Dillon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 25 March 2016
Release date
25 March 2016 USA
Budget $550,000
Production Spitfire Studios
Also known as
Bleed, Comemoração Sangrenta, The Circle, The Harvesting, Круг

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bleed - Trailer
Bleed Trailer
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