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3.5
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Bleed
3.5
Bleed
, 2010
Circle
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
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3.5
Bleed
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
It seemed perfect - a new house, a new marriage, a child soon to be born. But when Sarah and Matt invite their friends to celebrate, the situation turns deadly as they enter a burned-out prison on a ghost hunt.
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Cast
Jason Thompson
Erin Lokitc
Peter Onorati
Kinsey Packard
Michael DeLuise
Silas Weir Mitchell
Gail O'Grady
Chelsey Crisp
Sarah
Riley Smith
Eric
Michael Steger
Matt
Lyndon Smith
Skye
Brittany Ishibashi
Bree
Director
Michael W. Watkins
,
Tripp Rhame
Writer
Tripp Rhame
,
Ben Jacoby
Composer
Jerome Dillon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
25 March 2016
Release date
25 March 2016
USA
Budget
$550,000
Production
Spitfire Studios
Also known as
Bleed, Comemoração Sangrenta, The Circle, The Harvesting, Круг
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3.5
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