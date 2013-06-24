Menu
Publication date: 24 June 2013
Bleed – It seemed perfect - a new house, a new marriage, a child soon to be born. But when Sarah and Matt invite their friends to celebrate, the situation turns deadly as they enter a burned-out prison on a ghost hunt.
3.5 Bleed
Bleed Thriller, Horror, 2010, USA
