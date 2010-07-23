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Poster of Jasmina
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Jasmina
6.2

Jasmina

, 2010
Jasmina
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Drama / 18+
Poster of Jasmina
6.2

Cast

Nada Djurevska
Safa
Zijah Sokolović
Stipe
Amina Begović
Blagajnica
Aleksandar Seksan
Jure
Tatjana Šojić
Amila Djikoli
Jasmina
Zlatan Zuhric-Zuhra
Mate
Ilija Zovko
Ive
Mediha Musliovic
Naida
Mirvad Kuric
Ahmed
Josipa Grozdanic
Orkestar I
Director Nedžad Begović
Writer Nedžad Begović
Composer Enes Zlatar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 23 July 2010
Release date
23 July 2010 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Production Sagafilm Sarajevo
Also known as
Jasmina

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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