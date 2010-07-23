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6.2
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Jasmina
6.2
Jasmina
, 2010
Jasmina
Bosnia and Herzegovina / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.2
Cast
Nada Djurevska
Safa
Zijah Sokolović
Stipe
Amina Begović
Blagajnica
Aleksandar Seksan
Jure
Tatjana Šojić
Amila Djikoli
Jasmina
Zlatan Zuhric-Zuhra
Mate
Ilija Zovko
Ive
Mediha Musliovic
Naida
Mirvad Kuric
Ahmed
Josipa Grozdanic
Orkestar I
Director
Nedžad Begović
Writer
Nedžad Begović
Composer
Enes Zlatar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
23 July 2010
Release date
23 July 2010
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Production
Sagafilm Sarajevo
Also known as
Jasmina
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
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