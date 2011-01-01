Menu
Poster of Dr. Pomerantz
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dr. Pomerantz

Dr. Pomerantz

Dr. Pomerantz 18+
Dr. Pomerantz - trailer
Dr. Pomerantz  trailer
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 January 2011
Release date
1 January 2011 Israel
Production Israel Film Fund, Yes
Also known as
Dr. Pomerantz
Director
Assi Dayan
Cast
Gavri Banai
Shmil Ben Ari
Yosef Carmon
Evgenia Dodina
Evgenia Dodina
Lucy Dubinchik
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Dr. Pomerantz - trailer
Dr. Pomerantz Trailer
