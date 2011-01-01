Menu
Dr. Pomerantz
18+
Drama
Dr. Pomerantz
trailer
trailer
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 January 2011
Release date
1 January 2011
Israel
Production
Israel Film Fund, Yes
Also known as
Dr. Pomerantz
Director
Assi Dayan
Cast
Gavri Banai
Shmil Ben Ari
Yosef Carmon
Evgenia Dodina
Lucy Dubinchik
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
All trailers
Dr. Pomerantz
Trailer
0
0
