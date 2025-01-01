Ava PaigeI am sure by now you all must be very confused... angry, frightened. I can only assure you that everything that's happened to you... everything we've done to you... it was all done for a reason.
NewtHell of a first day, Greenie. Here. Put some hair on your chest.
NewtFor the moment, but... you see those guys, there, by the fire? Those are the Runners. And that guy in the middle there, that's Minho. He's the Keeper of the Runners. Now, every morning, when those doors open, they run the maze, mapping it, memorizing it, trying to find a way out.
NewtYou can ask the people who put us in here, if you ever meet the bastards. Listen the truth is... the Runners are the only ones who really know what's out there. They are the strongest and the fastest of us all. And it's a good thing, too... because if they don't make it back before those doors close... then they are stuck out there for the night, and no one has ever survived a night in the maze.
GallyThings are changing. There's no denying that. First Ben gets stung in broad daylight, and then Alby, and now our Greenie here has taken it upon himself to go into the maze, which is a clear violation of our rules here.
FrypanYeah... but he saved Alby's life.
GallyDid he? For three years, we have coexisted with these things, and now you've killed one of them. Who knows what that could mean for us.
NewtMinho. You were there with him. What do you think?
MinhoI think in all the time we've been here, no one's ever killed a Griever before. When I turned tail and ran, this dumb shank stayed behind to help Alby. Look, I don't know if he's brave or stupid, but whatever it is, we need more of it. I say we make him a Runner.
FrypanA Runner? What? Minho, let's not jump the gun, here, all right? All right?
Chuck[trying to raise a chant]Thom-as! Thom-as! Thom-as! Thom-as...
GallyLook, if you want to throw the newbie a parade, that's fine. Go ahead, but if there is one thing I know about the maze, it is that you do not...
ThomasNewt, we gotta go back out there. Who knows where this might lead us.
GallyYou see what he is trying to do, right? First he breaks our rules and then he tries to convince us to abandon them totally. The rules are the only thing that have ever held us together. Why now are we questioning that? If Alby was here, you know he'd agree with me. This shank needs to be punished.
NewtYou're right. Thomas broke the rules. One night in the Pit and no food.
GallyOh, come on, Newt. One night in the Pit? You think that's gonna stop him from going into the maze?
NewtNo. And we can't just have non-runners running into the maze whenever they feel like it, so let's just make this official.
Newt[to Thomas]Starting from tomorrow, you're a Runner.
ThomasThis place... it's not what we thought it was. It's not a prison, it's a test. It all started when we were kids. They'd give us these challenges. They were experimenting on us, and then people started disappearing, every month, one after the other, like clockwork.
NewtHe's right. It doesn't matter... any of it... because the people we were before the maze - they don't even exist anymore. These Creators took care of that. But what does matter is who we are now, and what we do, right now. You went into the maze and you found a way out.
ThomasYeah, but if I hadn't, Alby would still be alive.
NewtMaybe. But I know that if he were here, he would be telling you the exact same thing: Pick your ass up and finish what you've started. Because if we do nothing, then that means Alby died for nothing, and I can't have that.
Thomas[to Gally]You don't have to come with us, but we are leaving. Anyone else who wants to come, now's your last chance!
GallyDon't listen to him, he's just trying to scare you, all right?
ThomasNo, I'm not trying to scare you, you're already scared. All right? I'm scared. But I'd rather risk my life out there than spending the rest of it in here. We don't belong here. Hey, this place isn't our home. We were put here. Okay? We were trapped here! At least out there, we've a choice. We can make it outta here. I know that.
ThomasBut why would Alby go into the maze? I mean, he's not a runner.
Newt[while chopping a tree by its roots]Things are different now. Alby went to retrace Ben's footsteps before sundown. Are you gonna help?
ThomasOkay, so he's gonna go back to where Ben was just stung, and...
NewtAlby knows what he's doing, all right? He knows better than any of us.
NewtWell, it's like you've heard, yeah? Every month, the Box sends up a new arrival - but someone had to be first, right? Someone had to have spent a whole month in the Glade, alone. That was Alby. I mean, it can't have been easy; but, when those other boys started coming up, one after the other, he saw the truth, and he learned that the most important thing is that we all have each other, because we're all in this together.
[last lines]
Ava PaigeWell... I think it's safe to say the Maze Trials were a complete success. I wasn't expecting so many survivors, but... the more the merrier. Thomas continues to surprise and impress; and, for now, they seem to have taken the bait. It's too soon to say, but... they could be the key to everything. So let's move forward. It's time now to begin... Phase Two.
Ava PaigeHello. My name is Doctor Ava Paige. I'm Director of Operations of the World Catastrophe Killzone Department. If you're watching this, that means you've successfully completed the Maze Trials. I wish I could be there in person to congratulate you... but circumstances seem to have prevented it. I'm sure by now, you must all be very confused, angry, frightened. I can only assure you that everything that's happened to you, everything we've done to you, it was all done for a reason. You won't remember, but the sun has scorched our world. Billions of lives lost to fire, famine, suffering on a global scale. The fallout was unimaginable. What came after was worse. We called it the Flare, a deadly virus that attacks the brain. It is violent, unpredictable... incurable - or so we thought. In time, a new generation emerged that could survive the virus. Suddenly, there was a reason to hope for a cure, but finding it would not be easy. The young would have to be tested, even sacrificed, inside harsh environments, where their brain activity could be studied, all in an effort to understand what makes them different - what makes you different. You may not realize it, but you're very important. Unfortunately, your trials have only just begun. As you'll no doubt soon discover, not everyone agrees with our methods. Progress is slow, people are scared. It may be too late for us... for me... but not for you. The outside world awaits. Remember: Wicked is good.