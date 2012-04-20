Menu
7.4
IMDb Rating: 7.4
Drama
Synopsis
In the 1970s, a gay couple fights a biased legal system to keep custody of the abandoned mentally handicapped teenager that comes to live under their roof.
Any Day Now
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
6 September 2013
World premiere
20 April 2012
Release date
20 April 2012
Russia
18+
12 December 2013
Australia
7 January 2015
France
6 September 2013
Great Britain
19 April 2014
Japan
20 April 2012
Kazakhstan
14 December 2012
USA
20 April 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,295,163
Production
PFM Pictures
Also known as
Any Day Now, Any Day Now: Talvez Um Dia..., Chocolate Doughnuts, Lada dzień, My Two Daddies, Ngày Đó Còn Không, Talán egyszer, Um Dia Desses, Δεσμοί αγάπης, Всеки очакван ден, Сейчас или никогда, チョコレートドーナツ
Director
Travis Fine
Cast
Alan Cumming
Garret Dillahunt
Isaac Leyva
Frances Fisher
Gregg Henry
Similar films for Any Day Now
5.9
The Seagull
(2018)
5.3
Stonewall
(2015)
6.6
Frankie & Alice
(2010)
6.9
One True Thing
(1998)
7.3
Nicholas Nickleby
(2002)
6.0
Come and Find Me
(2016)
7.3
You're Not You
(2014)
7.4
House of Sand and Fog
(2003)
5.4
Female Perversions
(1996)
5.2
The Long Home
(2018)
4.7
Golf in the Kingdom
(2010)
6.4
Jolene
(2008)
7.4
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Quotes
Rudy Donatello
Just because we are different does not make us bad parents.
Any Day Now
Trailer
0
0
