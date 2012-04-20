Menu
Poster of Any Day Now
7.4 IMDb Rating: 7.4
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Any Day Now

Any Day Now

Any Day Now 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the 1970s, a gay couple fights a biased legal system to keep custody of the abandoned mentally handicapped teenager that comes to live under their roof.
Any Day Now - trailer
Any Day Now  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 6 September 2013
World premiere 20 April 2012
Release date
20 April 2012 Russia 18+
12 December 2013 Australia
7 January 2015 France
6 September 2013 Great Britain
19 April 2014 Japan
20 April 2012 Kazakhstan
14 December 2012 USA
20 April 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,295,163
Production PFM Pictures
Also known as
Any Day Now, Any Day Now: Talvez Um Dia..., Chocolate Doughnuts, Lada dzień, My Two Daddies, Ngày Đó Còn Không, Talán egyszer, Um Dia Desses, Δεσμοί αγάπης, Всеки очакван ден, Сейчас или никогда, チョコレートドーナツ
Director
Travis Fine
Cast
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
Isaac Leyva
Isaac Leyva
Frances Fisher
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Stills
