4.7Once Is Not Enough
Once Is Not Enough, 1975
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
A young woman goes home to New York after a long stay in Europe. Her former schoolmate introduces her to the decadence of New York and she ultimately falls in love with an older man who's a stand-in for her father, before tragedy strikes.
Cast
Alexis Smith
Deidre Milford Granger
Lillian Randolph
Mabel
Renata Vanni
Maria
Director Guy Green
Writer Julius J. Epstein, Jacqueline Susann
Composer Henry Mancini
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1975
World premiere 18 June 1975
Release date
|18 June 1975
|Russia
|18+
|18 June 1975
|Kazakhstan
|20 June 1975
|USA
|18 June 1975
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,700,729
Production Aries Productions, Aries Productions, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Once Is Not Enough, Una vez no basta, Bez zobowiązań, Bir Defa Yetmez, Einmal ist nicht genug, En gång är inte nog, En gang er ikke nok, Én gang er ingen gang, Jacqueline Susann's Once Is Not Enough, Kerta ei riitä koskaan, Mia fora den ftanei, O dată nu-i de-ajuns, Tammikuu - unelma onnesta, Uma Vez Não Basta, Uma Vez só não Basta, Una volta non basta, Une fois ne suffit pas, Une fois ne suffit pas de Jacqueline Susann, Μια φορά δεν φτάνει, Одного раза недостаточно, いくたびか美しく燃え, 深情
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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