LillyI love you, As I never loved before, Since first I met you...
Howard KeachI knew even if I got some place it wouldn't be anyplace. I don't want to spend the rest of my life on a job the *pisses* me off!
Harry KeachHey, idiot! You give up? I mean someday everything is gonna come down on you like a freight train, kiddo. And you gonna have nothin' to meet it with. It's a real hoot. I wanna work and can't, you can and don't.
TomYou live in the past, Harry. You look back, you don't see what's in front of you.
Harry KeachI see what's in front of me. That's why I look back.
Howard Keach[to Harry]Isn't it terrific! We got a nifty house, an asshole, and a son-of-a-bitch. We'll cancel each other out.
RaymondSpeak up! Or I'll drive your head so far down in your ass you won't know if the lights is on!
LillyThere is friendship. There's conjugality. And there's amativeness. Right there. It's right there. Right there.
[feels the back Harry's head]
Harry KeachThey say it's all in your head anyway. Let me feel that again.
[feels the back of Lilly's head, Lilly smiles]
Harry KeachJesus, you gotta be a nymphomaniac to have a bump like that. The lady in the back. A nympho. After all these years. Maybe we should open a phrenology store together so we could feel bumps all day long.
Harry KeachYou know, I better shut up or I'm going to start enjoying myself.
LawrenceI don't mean to scare you or nothin', but this line of work, it's like racing a motorcycle, testing your bones, livin' on the edge. You have to get pumped. It's excitement, sexual excitement - workin' at night and so forth.