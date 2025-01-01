Menu
Kinoafisha Films Harry & Son Harry & Son Movie Quotes

Harry & Son Movie Quotes

Harry Keach This place is turning into a god damned zoo.
Howard Keach You know something, looking for work can be a real *gas*.
Harry Keach You got something?
Howard Keach Yep! Hope it ain't the clap.
[goes inside the house]
Harry Keach [shouting] Hey, what's that supposed to mean?
Howard Keach [peeking out the door] I got lucky. I also got a job.
[goes back inside]
Harry Keach [muttering] The clap?
Howard Keach I really don't think they can do that.
Raymond Tell it to Walter Cronkite.
Howard Keach You're the first female prick I've ever met.
Sally It's beautiful. You give good car. You must be a perfectionist.
Howard Keach We'll invite guests. Brandy and cigars.
Harry Keach What guests?
Howard Keach Anybody you'd like: belly dancers, topless Watusi girls. You name it.
Sally Have you been liftin' weights or somethin'?
Harry Keach Get yourself a job that's goin' someplace. Valedictorian yesterday, car washer today. Get yourself a real job.
Howard Keach How long is long enough, Pop? Mom has been gone almost two years now. It's alright to want a little perfume in your life.
Harry Keach Alright. Why don't you run down to the drug store and get me a bottle of that, eh, Chanel No. - I'll spray it in my shorts and maybe we can save some laundry money. No?
Lilly Hi ya, stranger. So, what are you doing for kicks?
Harry Keach Not much.
Sally You are - going places.
Howard Keach Hey, that's great! Thank you. God, I wish you'd tell that to my Dad.
Sally I'd love to. Is he cute? I bet he is. I love older men. They always get so excited over - younger girls.
Howard Keach Is your boss here?
Sally He was and then all of the sudden he wasn't. He said something about taking some money to a laundry.
Lilly Hey, you wanna hear something nifty?
Lilly I knew if I'd stand at this door long enough, you'll come over and wrestle it open for me, won't cha?
Siemanowski You kids are all alike. Nothin's too good for ya. Here. Kids like you are turning this country to jello!
Howard Keach I'm lookin' for a real job now.
Tom You are?
Howard Keach Yeah.
Tom Well, did you ever think of surplus?
Harry Keach He thinks surplus ain't romantic.
Tom Well, it's got its own special kind of allure, kid.
Lilly I got some Jack Daniels in the back.
Harry Keach Nah, too early.
Lilly How about some rum raisin ice cream?
Harry Keach I don't think so.
Lilly Popcorn?
Harry Keach Nah.
Lilly My, my, you used to be a real kick in the ass. What's the matter?
[Harry scoffs]
Siemanowski Good with words comes later. This is where you're going to start. You know, I started on glueing machines. Yes, sah, my first job in this place. Now it's your job. Get the connection?
Howard Keach You mean I'm not going to be a writer?
Siemanowski You're going to be a feeder. A feeder on the glueing machine. As all you feeders know, this little lady has an appetite - and you're going to feed her.
Lilly Harry, she was my best friend and I loved her. But, it can't be an open wound forever.
Harry Keach Meaning it's - time to start gettin' it on?
Lilly No. Getting on with it. She wouldn't want to see you in a deep freeze for the rest of your life.
Harry Keach I suppose you got somebody in mind.
Lilly Go stick it in your ear, buster.
Harry Keach Hey, listen, I'm sorry about that 'I suppose you got somebody in mind' crack. I was just feelin' pissy.
Lilly Yeah, I heard. You gonna be alright on your pension?
Harry Keach You heard? What was it? On the five o'clock news?
Lilly I got a carrier pigeon.
Lilly Okay, I love you.
[singing]
Lilly I love you, As I never loved before, Since first I met you...
Howard Keach I knew even if I got some place it wouldn't be anyplace. I don't want to spend the rest of my life on a job the *pisses* me off!
Harry Keach Hey, idiot! You give up? I mean someday everything is gonna come down on you like a freight train, kiddo. And you gonna have nothin' to meet it with. It's a real hoot. I wanna work and can't, you can and don't.
Tom You live in the past, Harry. You look back, you don't see what's in front of you.
Harry Keach I see what's in front of me. That's why I look back.
Howard Keach [to Harry] Isn't it terrific! We got a nifty house, an asshole, and a son-of-a-bitch. We'll cancel each other out.
Raymond Speak up! Or I'll drive your head so far down in your ass you won't know if the lights is on!
Howard Keach So, we meet again.
Harry Keach Hey, you some kind of bloodhound?
Howard Keach You do have an exotic scent.
Howard Keach You don't look that old.
Lawrence Well, black don't crack.
Harry Keach I talk to you and it's like riding a tricycle on a barrel of molasses.
Lilly You know, we had a - nice thing going there for a minute. I'm going to like thinking about it. It just caught me by surprise, you know.
[last lines]
Howard Keach That's okay. It's okay. It's just the way things are. Yeah, don't cry.
Lilly And Howard, a great set of balls on that kid.
Harry Keach Come on in, kid. I'm in the back.
Howard Keach How'd you know it was me?
Harry Keach The undertaker doesn't come till I'm dead.
Lilly [conducting a phrenology exam, feeling the back of Harry's head] That is amazing.
Harry Keach What?
Lilly It's very different. Well, I don't want you to take this as a come on, you understand, but, see, right back here were I'm feeling? That's were your amativeness is.
Harry Keach What is that? A disease?
Lilly It's from the Latin: amo, amas, amat. I love. You love. It's really sensuality, you know. And you have the most enormous bump of it. Right here. Here, feel it. Do you feel it?
Harry Keach Yes. It's there alright. It makes me a red hot lover, that bump does. What do you got up there.
[reaches out and feels the back of Lilly's head, Lilly moves away]
Harry Keach No. Fair is fair.
Lilly Oh, come on, Harry. You're messing up my hair.
Harry Keach Jesus *Christ*.
Lilly What?
Harry Keach That's as big as a baseball. Why would it be back here? What? Are you kidding me?
Lilly No, I'm not kidding. Here. Here.
[holding up a phrenology key]
Lilly There is friendship. There's conjugality. And there's amativeness. Right there. It's right there. Right there.
[feels the back Harry's head]
Harry Keach They say it's all in your head anyway. Let me feel that again.
[feels the back of Lilly's head, Lilly smiles]
Harry Keach Jesus, you gotta be a nymphomaniac to have a bump like that. The lady in the back. A nympho. After all these years. Maybe we should open a phrenology store together so we could feel bumps all day long.
Sally Don't you want your wine?
Harry Keach I don't know what comes with it.
Sally Whatever you want.
Harry Keach You know, I better shut up or I'm going to start enjoying myself.
Lawrence I don't mean to scare you or nothin', but this line of work, it's like racing a motorcycle, testing your bones, livin' on the edge. You have to get pumped. It's excitement, sexual excitement - workin' at night and so forth.
