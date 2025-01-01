Lilly [conducting a phrenology exam, feeling the back of Harry's head] That is amazing.

Lilly It's very different. Well, I don't want you to take this as a come on, you understand, but, see, right back here were I'm feeling? That's were your amativeness is.

Harry Keach What is that? A disease?

Lilly It's from the Latin: amo, amas, amat. I love. You love. It's really sensuality, you know. And you have the most enormous bump of it. Right here. Here, feel it. Do you feel it?

Harry Keach Yes. It's there alright. It makes me a red hot lover, that bump does. What do you got up there.

[reaches out and feels the back of Lilly's head, Lilly moves away]

Harry Keach No. Fair is fair.

Lilly Oh, come on, Harry. You're messing up my hair.

Harry Keach Jesus *Christ*.

Harry Keach That's as big as a baseball. Why would it be back here? What? Are you kidding me?

Lilly No, I'm not kidding. Here. Here.

[holding up a phrenology key]

Lilly There is friendship. There's conjugality. And there's amativeness. Right there. It's right there. Right there.

[feels the back Harry's head]

Harry Keach They say it's all in your head anyway. Let me feel that again.

[feels the back of Lilly's head, Lilly smiles]