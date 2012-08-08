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Poster of Ape
5.2
Ape - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ape
5.2

Ape

, 2012
Ape
USA / Fantasy, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Ape
5.2
Ape - trailer
Ape  trailer

Cast

Joshua Burge
Gary Bosek
Jason Roth
Daniel Falicki
Gary Perrine
Kevin Clancy
Director Joel Potrykus
Writer Joel Potrykus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 8 August 2012
Release date
11 July 2013 Russia Другое кино 16+
11 July 2013 Belarus
11 July 2013 Kazakhstan
8 August 2012 Romania 18+
8 August 2012 Switzerland
11 July 2013 Ukraine
Production Sob Noisse Movies
Also known as
Ape, Обезьяна

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ape - trailer
Ape Trailer
Ape - trailer с закадровым переводом
Ape Trailer с закадровым переводом
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Trevor Newandyke Which is faster, Hot or Cold?
[Silence from the audience]
Trevor Newandyke Hot, because you can catch a cold!
[a few polite giggles in the audience, followed by more silence]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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