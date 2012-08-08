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5.2
Kinoafisha
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Ape
5.2
Ape
, 2012
Ape
USA / Fantasy, Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.2
Ape
trailer
trailer
Cast
Joshua Burge
Gary Bosek
Jason Roth
Daniel Falicki
Gary Perrine
Kevin Clancy
Director
Joel Potrykus
Writer
Joel Potrykus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
8 August 2012
Release date
11 July 2013
Russia
Другое кино
16+
11 July 2013
Belarus
11 July 2013
Kazakhstan
8 August 2012
Romania
18+
8 August 2012
Switzerland
11 July 2013
Ukraine
Production
Sob Noisse Movies
Also known as
Ape, Обезьяна
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Ape
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Stills
Quotes
Trevor Newandyke
Which is faster, Hot or Cold?
[Silence from the audience]
Trevor Newandyke
Hot, because you can catch a cold!
[a few polite giggles in the audience, followed by more silence]
Showtimes
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