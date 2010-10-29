Cast
Kamalika Banerjee
Gandu's mother
Kamalika Banerjee
Gandu's mother
Shilajit Majumdar
Gandu's mother's lover
Shilajit Majumdar
Gandu's mother's lover
Cast and Crew
Writer
Qaushiq Mukherjee, Arif Hossain
Composer
Neel Adhikari
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
11 December 2012
World premiere
29 October 2010
Release date
|29 October 2010
|India
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|29 October 2010
|USA
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|
Production
Oddjoint Art Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Gandu, Asshole, Gandu - Wichser, Göt Lalesi, Malakas, Задница, ガンドゥ, กานดู แร็พให้รู้ว่าโลกร้าย, 간두, Wichser