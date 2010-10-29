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Poster of Gandu
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Gandu
5.8

Gandu

, 2010
Gandu
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Gandu
5.8

Cast

Rii
Joyraj Bhattacharya
Rickshaw driver,
Anubrata Basu
Gandu
Rituparna Sen
Hooker
Rituparna Sen
Hooker
Kamalika Banerjee
Gandu's mother
Kamalika Banerjee
Gandu's mother
Shilajit Majumdar
Gandu's mother's lover
Shilajit Majumdar
Gandu's mother's lover
Sunil Lachit
Soumyajit Majumdar
Nishant Malkani
Writer Qaushiq Mukherjee, Arif Hossain
Composer Neel Adhikari
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 11 December 2012
World premiere 29 October 2010
Release date
29 October 2010 India
29 October 2010 USA
Production Oddjoint Art Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Gandu, Asshole, Gandu - Wichser, Göt Lalesi, Malakas, Задница, ガンドゥ, กานดู แร็พให้รู้ว่าโลกร้าย, 간두, Wichser

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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