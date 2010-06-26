Menu
1 poster
The Sons of Tennessee Williams
The Sons of Tennessee Williams
The Sons of Tennessee Williams
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
History
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
26 June 2010
Release date
26 June 2010
Russia
16+
26 June 2010
Kazakhstan
26 June 2010
USA
26 June 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$3,242
Production
Wolffhouse
Also known as
The Sons of Tennessee Williams
Director
Tim Wolff
Cast
Ed Herlihy
Film rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Albert Carey
Is it really a civil rights accomplishment for a man to wear a dress at the municipal auditorium?
