Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.4
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
Nick Broomfield goes in pursuit of Sarah Palin, interviewing her family and friends, for a decidedly unauthorized perspective on this growing force in American politics.
Expand
Country
USA / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
1 September 2011
Release date
1 September 2011
Russia
16+
8 October 2011
Great Britain
1 September 2011
Kazakhstan
30 September 2011
USA
1 September 2011
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$10,935
Production
Gravity Films, Lafayette Films
Also known as
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!, Sarah Palin - Itekako!
Director
Nick Broomfield
Joan Churchill
Cast
Nick Broomfield
John McCain
Bill O'Reilly
Sarah Palin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Sarah Palin: You Betcha!
7.0
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
(2019)
6.8
Whitney: Can I Be Me
(2017)
Film rating
6.4
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Laura Chase
We have hundreds of thousands of people out there right now that are Sarah Palin fans and would literally walk off the side of the planet, if it were flat, just like lemmings.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree