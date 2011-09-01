Menu
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!

Synopsis

Nick Broomfield goes in pursuit of Sarah Palin, interviewing her family and friends, for a decidedly unauthorized perspective on this growing force in American politics.
Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 1 September 2011
Release date
1 September 2011 Russia 16+
8 October 2011 Great Britain
1 September 2011 Kazakhstan
30 September 2011 USA
1 September 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $10,935
Production Gravity Films, Lafayette Films
Also known as
Sarah Palin: You Betcha!, Sarah Palin - Itekako!
Director
Nick Broomfield
Joan Churchill
Cast
Nick Broomfield
John McCain
Bill O'Reilly
Sarah Palin
6.4
6.4 IMDb
Quotes
Laura Chase We have hundreds of thousands of people out there right now that are Sarah Palin fans and would literally walk off the side of the planet, if it were flat, just like lemmings.
