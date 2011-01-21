Menu
Family Portrait in Black and White 18+
In a small Ukrainian town, Olga Nenya, raises 16 black orphans amidst a population of Slavic blue-eyed blondes. Their stories expose the harsh realities of growing up as a bi-racial child in Eastern Europe.
Country Canada / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 21 January 2011
Release date
21 January 2011 USA
Production Interfilm Productions
Also known as
Family Portrait in Black and White, Családi kép fekete-fehérben, Portret rodzinny w czerni i bieli, Οικογενειακό πορτρέτο σε άσπρο και μαύρο, Семейный портрет в черном и белом
Director
Julia Ivanova
7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
