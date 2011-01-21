In a small Ukrainian town, Olga Nenya, raises 16 black orphans amidst a population of Slavic blue-eyed blondes. Their stories expose the harsh realities of growing up as a bi-racial child in Eastern Europe.
CountryCanada / Ukraine
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2011
World premiere21 January 2011
Release date
21 January 2011
USA
ProductionInterfilm Productions
Also known as
Family Portrait in Black and White, Családi kép fekete-fehérben, Portret rodzinny w czerni i bieli, Οικογενειακό πορτρέτο σε άσπρο και μαύρο, Семейный портрет в черном и белом