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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Cherkess
6.2
Cherkess
, 2010
Cherkess / Al Sharakissa
Jordan / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Cast
Mohamad al Abadi
Azamat Bekov
Nart
Sahar Bishara
Hind
Ruslan Firov
Kazbolat
Mohadeen Komakhov
Temur
Dzhamil Barahme
Ashraf Abaza
Director
Mohy Quandour
Writer
Mohy Quandour
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Jordan
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
4 November 2011
Release date
4 November 2011
USA
Worldwide Gross
$79,532
Also known as
Cherkess, Çerkez
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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