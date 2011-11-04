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Poster of Cherkess
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Cherkess
6.2

Cherkess

, 2010
Cherkess / Al Sharakissa
Jordan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Cherkess
6.2

Cast

Mohamad al Abadi
Azamat Bekov
Nart
Sahar Bishara
Hind
Ruslan Firov
Kazbolat
Mohadeen Komakhov
Temur
Dzhamil Barahme
Ashraf Abaza
Director Mohy Quandour
Writer Mohy Quandour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Jordan
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 4 November 2011
Release date
4 November 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $79,532
Also known as
Cherkess, Çerkez

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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