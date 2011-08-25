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Poster of Restoration
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Restoration
6.6

Restoration

, 2010
Boker tov adon fidelman
Israel / Drama / 18+
Poster of Restoration
6.6

Synopsis

A drama about a family's effort to save their antique restoration business.

Cast

Sarah Adler
Sarah Adler
Noah's wife
Nevo Kimchi
Noah Fidelman
Stephen D. Root
Henry David
Henry David
Anton
Sasson Gabai
Ruti Bornstein
Rami Danon
Malamud
Ruth Geller
Israel Sasha Demidov
Sophia Ostrisky
Avi Berman
Akiva Eliash
Director Yossi Madmoni
Writer Erez Kav-El
Composer Avi Belleli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 25 August 2011
Release date
25 August 2011 Canada 18A
25 August 2011 Israel
Production Yetzira Ivrit
Also known as
Boker Tov Adon Fidelman, Restoration, Konserwator, Restaurator, Доброе утро, господин Фидельман!, Реставрация

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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