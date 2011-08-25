Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Restoration
6.6
Restoration
, 2010
Boker tov adon fidelman
Israel / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
6.6
Synopsis
A drama about a family's effort to save their antique restoration business.
Expand
Cast
Sarah Adler
Noah's wife
Nevo Kimchi
Noah Fidelman
Stephen D. Root
Henry David
Anton
Sasson Gabai
Ruti Bornstein
Rami Danon
Malamud
Ruth Geller
Israel Sasha Demidov
Sophia Ostrisky
Avi Berman
Akiva Eliash
Director
Yossi Madmoni
Writer
Erez Kav-El
Composer
Avi Belleli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
25 August 2011
Release date
25 August 2011
Canada
18A
25 August 2011
Israel
Production
Yetzira Ivrit
Also known as
Boker Tov Adon Fidelman, Restoration, Konserwator, Restaurator, Доброе утро, господин Фидельман!, Реставрация
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Restoration
Poker Face
Thriller
2022, USA
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree