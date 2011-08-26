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Poster of Suing the Devil
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Suing the Devil
4.1

Suing the Devil

, 2011
Suing the Devil
USA / Comedy, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Suing the Devil
4.1

Synopsis

A down-and-out law student sues Satan for $8 trillion dollars. Satan appears to defend himself and the trial of the century and pleads the fifth. He readily admits that he cannot take on the flesh. Genesis 3:14 confirms this as he is only allowed to eat dust!

Cast

Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Satan
Shannen Fields
Gwen O'Brien
Corbin Bernsen
Corbin Bernsen
Barry Polk
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Tony 'The Hip' Anzaldo
Bart Bronson
Luke O'Brien
Rebecca James
Jasmine Williams
Jeff Gannon
Mr. Banks
Roslyn Gentle
Judge Woods
Jennifer Skyler
Cynthia Jones
Chad Lammers
Mr. Ice
Director Timothy A. Chey
Writer Timothy A. Chey
Composer Daryl Inglis, David Turrell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 26 August 2011
Release date
26 August 2011 Russia 16+
26 August 2011 Kazakhstan
26 August 2011 USA
26 August 2011 Ukraine
Production Mouthwatering Productions
Also known as
Suing the Devil, O Diabo no Banco dos Réus, Истец дьявола, Позивач диявола

Film rating

4.1
Rate 12 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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