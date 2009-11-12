Menu
Zoufalci
Zoufalci
Zoufalci
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Comedy
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
12 November 2009
Release date
12 November 2009
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$289,945
Production
Negativ, Ceská Televize, FAMU
Also known as
Zoufalci, Dreamers, Träumer
Director
Jitka Rudolfová
Cast
Dagmar Bláhová
Michal Kern
Václav Neužil
Jaroslav Plesl
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
