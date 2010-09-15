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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Peep World
5.9
Peep World
, 2010
Peep World
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.9
Synopsis
Four siblings implode after the release of a book written about them.
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Cast
Michael C. Hall
Jack Meyerwitz
Rainn Wilson
Joel Meyerwitz
Ben Schwartz
Judy Greer
Laura
Kate Mara
Taraji P. Henson
Mary
Alicia Witt
Stephen Tobolowsky
Ephraim
Ron Rifkin
Henry Meyerwitz
Sarah Silverman
Cheri Meyerwitz
Lewis Black
Narrator
Nicholas Hormann
Ted
Director
Barry W. Blaustein
Writer
Peter Himmelstein
Composer
Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
15 September 2010
Release date
15 September 2010
Canada
25 March 2011
USA
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$14,351
Production
Occupant Entertainment
Also known as
Peep World, Aile Sırları, Best Seller: Revelações de Família, Os Segredos da Minha Família, Мир через замочную скважину
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Narrator
To his children, Henry Meyerwitz was more a face on a billboard than a father. He was like the Marlboro Man. But shorter. And Jewish.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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