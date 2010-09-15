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Poster of Peep World
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Peep World
5.9

Peep World

, 2010
Peep World
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Peep World
5.9

Synopsis

Four siblings implode after the release of a book written about them.

Cast

Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Jack Meyerwitz
Rainn Wilson
Rainn Wilson
Joel Meyerwitz
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Laura
Kate Mara
Kate Mara
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Mary
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt
Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky
Ephraim
Ron Rifkin
Henry Meyerwitz
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman
Cheri Meyerwitz
Lewis Black
Narrator
Nicholas Hormann
Ted
Director Barry W. Blaustein
Writer Peter Himmelstein
Composer Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 15 September 2010
Release date
15 September 2010 Canada
25 March 2011 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $14,351
Production Occupant Entertainment
Also known as
Peep World, Aile Sırları, Best Seller: Revelações de Família, Os Segredos da Minha Família, Мир через замочную скважину

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Narrator To his children, Henry Meyerwitz was more a face on a billboard than a father. He was like the Marlboro Man. But shorter. And Jewish.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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