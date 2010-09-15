To his children, Henry Meyerwitz was more a face on a billboard than a father. He was like the Marlboro Man. But shorter. And Jewish.

Narrator To his children, Henry Meyerwitz was more a face on a billboard than a father. He was like the Marlboro Man. But shorter. And Jewish.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.