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Poster of In Berlin
6.9
Kinoafisha Films In Berlin
6.9

In Berlin

, 2009
In Berlin
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of In Berlin
6.9

Synopsis

By accompanying 20 very different individuals in today's Berlin, cinematographer Michael Ballhaus and filmmaker Ciro Cappellari sketch a portrait of a modern, stimulating metropolis.

Cast

Angela Winkler
Angela Winkler
Self
Nele Winkler
Self
Alexander Hacke
Self
Danielle de Picciotto
Self
Maybrit Illner
Self
Dimitri Hegemann
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Self
Christoph Schlingensief
Jeff Mills
Beate Gütschow
Self
Peter Schneider
Self
Ercan Ergin
Self
Director Michael Ballhaus, Ciro Cappellari
Writer Michael Ballhaus, Ciro Cappellari, Herbert Schwarze
Composer Terranova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 14 May 2009
Release date
14 May 2009 Germany
Production ARTE, Cine Plus Filmproduktion, Cine Plus
Also known as
In Berlin, Berlin, Berlin'de, 柏林剪影

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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