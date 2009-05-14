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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
In Berlin
6.9
In Berlin
, 2009
In Berlin
Germany / Documentary / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
By accompanying 20 very different individuals in today's Berlin, cinematographer Michael Ballhaus and filmmaker Ciro Cappellari sketch a portrait of a modern, stimulating metropolis.
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Cast
Angela Winkler
Self
Nele Winkler
Self
Alexander Hacke
Self
Danielle de Picciotto
Self
Maybrit Illner
Self
Dimitri Hegemann
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Self
Christoph Schlingensief
Jeff Mills
Beate Gütschow
Self
Peter Schneider
Self
Ercan Ergin
Self
Director
Michael Ballhaus
,
Ciro Cappellari
Writer
Michael Ballhaus
,
Ciro Cappellari
,
Herbert Schwarze
Composer
Terranova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
14 May 2009
Release date
14 May 2009
Germany
Production
ARTE, Cine Plus Filmproduktion, Cine Plus
Also known as
In Berlin, Berlin, Berlin'de, 柏林剪影
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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