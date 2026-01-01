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6.7
Kinoafisha
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Malki razgovori
6.7
Malki razgovori
, 2007
Malki razgovori
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Cast
Ivaylo Hristov
Michel
Yoana Bukovska
Elena
Diana Dobreva
Maya
Yuri Angelov
Darvin
Valentin Tanev
doctor's assisant
Itzhak Fintzi
Professor
Ivan Stoev
Ivan
Bilyana Kazakova
Girl
Bilyana Kazakova
Girl
Director
Vladimir Kraev
Writer
Vladimir Ganev
Composer
Bozhidar Petkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2007
Production
Filmova kushta "Art Pic" Ivan Pavlov
Also known as
Malki razgovori, Small Talk, Малки разговори
More
Film rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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