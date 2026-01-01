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Poster of Malki razgovori
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Malki razgovori
6.7

Malki razgovori

, 2007
Malki razgovori
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Malki razgovori
6.7

Cast

Ivaylo Hristov
Michel
Yoana Bukovska
Elena
Diana Dobreva
Maya
Yuri Angelov
Darvin
Valentin Tanev
doctor's assisant
Itzhak Fintzi
Professor
Ivan Stoev
Ivan
Bilyana Kazakova
Girl
Bilyana Kazakova
Girl
Director Vladimir Kraev
Writer Vladimir Ganev
Composer Bozhidar Petkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2007
Production Filmova kushta "Art Pic" Ivan Pavlov
Also known as
Malki razgovori, Small Talk, Малки разговори

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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