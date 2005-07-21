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6.9
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Schwartz Dynasty
6.9
Schwartz Dynasty
, 2005
Shoshelet Schwartz
Israel / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Ania Bukstein
Anna
Yehuda Levi
Vladimir Friedman
Dr. Alexandr Alexandrov
Tal Friedman
Miriam Zohar
Dov Navon
Alon Neuman
Assaf Ashtar
Hanna Azoulay Hasfari
Sharon Elimelech
Tziona
Albert Iluz
Nachmias
Israel Katorza
Director
Shmuel Hasfari
,
Amir Hasfari
Writer
Amir Hasfari
,
Shmuel Hasfari
Composer
Raviv Gazit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
21 July 2005
Release date
21 July 2005
Israel
Production
JCS Content
Also known as
Shoshelet Schwartz, Schwartz Dynasty, Dynastia Schwartzów, Династия Шварц, Династията Шварц
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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