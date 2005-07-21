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Poster of Schwartz Dynasty
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Schwartz Dynasty
6.9

Schwartz Dynasty

, 2005
Shoshelet Schwartz
Israel / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Schwartz Dynasty
6.9

Cast

Ania Bukstein
Anna
Yehuda Levi
Vladimir Friedman
Dr. Alexandr Alexandrov
Tal Friedman
Miriam Zohar
Dov Navon
Alon Neuman
Assaf Ashtar
Hanna Azoulay Hasfari
Sharon Elimelech
Tziona
Albert Iluz
Nachmias
Israel Katorza
Director Shmuel Hasfari, Amir Hasfari
Writer Amir Hasfari, Shmuel Hasfari
Composer Raviv Gazit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 21 July 2005
Release date
21 July 2005 Israel
Production JCS Content
Also known as
Shoshelet Schwartz, Schwartz Dynasty, Dynastia Schwartzów, Династия Шварц, Династията Шварц

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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