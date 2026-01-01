Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck, A kis Muck története, De geschiedenis van de kleine Moek, Der Bucklige von Bagdad, Der kleine Muck, Die Abenteuer des kleinen Muck, Ein Abenteuer aus 1001 Nacht, Ein Abenteuer aus 1001 Nacht - Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck, El tesoro de Muck, L'histoire du petit Muck, Mali Muk, Povestea micului cocoșat, Skarby sułtana, Taikatohvelit, The Story of Little Mook, История маленького Мука, Історія про маленького Мука
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
MukrahYou see, there's nothing more valuable in this whole house than that golden spoon. Ah, Besides all my books naturally.
Kleiner MuckI never use it.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.