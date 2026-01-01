Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck
6.8

Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck

, 1953
Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck
Germany / Family / 18+
6.8

Cast

Thomas Schmidt
Johannes Maus
Friedrich Richter
Trude Hesterberg
Alwin Lippisch
Silja Lesny
Director Wolfgang Staudte
Writer Wilhelm Hauff, Peter Podehl, Helmut Spieß, Wolfgang Staudte
Composer Ernst Roters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 11 July 1954
Release date
1 September 1956 Austria 6
26 December 1956 Germany 6
11 July 1954 Switzerland 0
15 October 1954 USSR
Production DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme
Also known as
Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck, A kis Muck története, De geschiedenis van de kleine Moek, Der Bucklige von Bagdad, Der kleine Muck, Die Abenteuer des kleinen Muck, Ein Abenteuer aus 1001 Nacht, Ein Abenteuer aus 1001 Nacht - Die Geschichte vom kleinen Muck, El tesoro de Muck, L'histoire du petit Muck, Mali Muk, Povestea micului cocoșat, Skarby sułtana, Taikatohvelit, The Story of Little Mook, История маленького Мука, Історія про маленького Мука

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more