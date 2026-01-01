Menu
Films
High Noon
High Noon Awards
Awards and nominations of High Noon 1952
Academy Awards, USA 1953
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Best Original Score
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
