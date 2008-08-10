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Poster of Kinogamma Part One: East
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Kinogamma Part One: East
7.6

Kinogamma Part One: East

, 2008
Kinogamma
France / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Kinogamma Part One: East
7.6
Director Siegfried
Composer Siegfried
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 10 August 2008
Also known as
Kinogamma Part One: East

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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