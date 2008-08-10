7.6Kinogamma
Kinogamma Part One: East, 2008
France / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 10 August 2008
Also known as
Kinogamma Part One: East
Updated 1 October 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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