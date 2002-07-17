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Poster of Bloody Mallory
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Bloody Mallory
4.3

Bloody Mallory

, 2002
Bloody Mallory
France, Spain / Comedy, Action / 18+
Poster of Bloody Mallory
4.3

Cast

Olivia Bonamy
Mallory
Jeffrey Ribier
Vena Cava
Valentina Vargas
Carmina Belladone
Thylda Barès
Talking Tina
Julien Boisselier
Julien Boisselier
Avec dans le rôle du mari
Laurent Spielvogel
Abbadon
Adrià Collado
Père Carras
Ludovic Berthillot
Ludovic Berthillot
Le Molosse
Thierry Perkins-Lyautey
L'Inspecteur Durand
Sophie Tellier
Morphine
Director Julien Magnat
Writer Stéphane Kazandjian, Julien Magnat
Composer Kenji Kawai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 17 July 2002
Release date
1 September 2003 Russia 16+
1 September 2003 Belarus
17 July 2002 France
1 September 2003 Kazakhstan
17 July 2002 Romania 18
17 July 2002 USA
1 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $161,762
Production Alquimia Cinema, Bee Movies, Canal Plus Ecriture
Also known as
Bloody Mallory, Krvava Malori, Bloody Mallory - Die Dämonenjägerin, Кровавая Мэлори, ブラッディ・マロリー

Film rating

4.3
Rate 14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

There are several nods to avant-garde singer/performance artist Diamanda Galas throughout the film: * The character Vena Cava shares its name with an album Galas released in 1993. * Vena's line "Give me sodomy or give me death" is taken from the song "Confessional" on Galas' 1991 album "Plague Mass" and is used in a very similar context. * When Morphine disguises herself as Mallory, the soundtrack plays extracts from Galas' 1982 recording of "The Litanies of Satan."

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