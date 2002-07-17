|1 September 2003
|Russia
|16+
|1 September 2003
|Belarus
|17 July 2002
|France
|1 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|17 July 2002
|Romania
|18
|17 July 2002
|USA
|1 September 2003
|Ukraine
There are several nods to avant-garde singer/performance artist Diamanda Galas throughout the film: * The character Vena Cava shares its name with an album Galas released in 1993. * Vena's line "Give me sodomy or give me death" is taken from the song "Confessional" on Galas' 1991 album "Plague Mass" and is used in a very similar context. * When Morphine disguises herself as Mallory, the soundtrack plays extracts from Galas' 1982 recording of "The Litanies of Satan."