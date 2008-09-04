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Kinoafisha Films Sentimentalnyy romans 2000. Rekviem HH veku

Sentimentalnyy romans 2000. Rekviem HH veku

, 2008
Russia / Musical / 18+

Cast

Oleg Pogudin
Director Valeriy Bosenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 4 September 2008
Release date
4 September 2008 Russia 6+
4 September 2008 Kazakhstan
4 September 2008 Ukraine

Film rating

0.0
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