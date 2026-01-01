Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Stills from The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Stills from The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
All about film
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree