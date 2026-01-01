Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best British Actress
Nominee
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
