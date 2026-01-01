Menu
Awards and nominations of Sabrina 1954

Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1955 BAFTA Awards 1955
Best British Actress
Nominee
